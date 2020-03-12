Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] shares went lower by -12.56% from its previous closing of $36.87, now trading at the price of $32.24, also adding -4.63 points. Is MS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 11.9 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.21B float and a -24.18% run over in the last seven days. MS share price has been hovering between $57.57 and $36.44 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.87.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Morgan Stanley [MS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Morgan Stanley [MS] sitting at +21.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80%. These measurements indicate that Morgan Stanley [MS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.80%. Its Return on Equity is 11.18, and its Return on Assets is 1.03. These metrics suggest that this Morgan Stanley does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.62. Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.51 and P/E Ratio of 6.21. These metrics all suggest that Morgan Stanley is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.89.

Morgan Stanley [MS] has 1.63B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $60.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.44 to 57.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -11.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 5.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.44. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Morgan Stanley [MS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Morgan Stanley [MS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.