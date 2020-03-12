New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] opened at $5.47 and closed at $5.58 a share within trading session on 03/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.63% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.21.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] had 9.6 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.27M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.76%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.77%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $5.30 during that period and NYMT managed to take a rebound to $6.47 in the last 52 weeks.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] sitting at +23.47 and its Gross Margin at +98.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40%. These measurements indicate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.26, and its Return on Assets is 0.91. These metrics suggest that this New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 131.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 28.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 30.79. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 43.06 and P/E Ratio of 8.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has 385.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.30 to 6.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 4.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.50. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] a Reliable Buy?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.