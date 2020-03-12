NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $30.00 after NRG shares went down by -7.26% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

NRG Energy, Inc. [NYSE:NRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.35.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG] sitting at +11.64 and its Gross Margin at +20.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 45.20%. These measurements indicate that NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 59.10%. Its Return on Equity is 1,941.98, and its Return on Assets is 35.55. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NRG financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.39. NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.43 and P/E Ratio of 1.85. These metrics all suggest that NRG Energy, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG] has 247.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.33 to 43.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 6.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.