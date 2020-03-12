Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] saw a change by 33.64% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.86. The company is holding 3.65M shares with keeping 3.29M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 48.11% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -70.21% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -46.23%, trading +47.59% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 3.65M shares valued at 13.98 million were bought and sold.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.14.

Fundamental Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] sitting at -556.89 and its Gross Margin at +70.55.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -358.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -462.40%. Its Return on Equity is -734.79, and its Return on Assets is -275.09. These metrics suggest that this Predictive Oncology Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3,057.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 165.63.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] earns $58,819 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.33 and its Current Ratio is 0.40. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has 3.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.93 to 9.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 24.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] a Reliable Buy?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.