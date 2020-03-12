The share price of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] inclined by $52.94, presently trading at $48.75. The company’s shares saw -2.29% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $49.89 recorded on 03/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PEG fall by -12.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -11.62% compared to -6.84 of all time high it touched on 03/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.13%, while additionally dropping -17.55% during the last 12 months. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $65.07. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 16.32% increase from the current trading price.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] sitting at +19.91 and its Gross Margin at +19.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80%. These measurements indicate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 11.49, and its Return on Assets is 3.64. These metrics suggest that this Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.86 and P/E Ratio of 14.61. These metrics all suggest that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 0.64. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has 498.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.89 to 63.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 5.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.