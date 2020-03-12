Qudian Inc. [QD] saw a change by -11.59% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.83. The company is holding 276.30M shares with keeping 151.63M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -1.08% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -80.12% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -63.85%, trading +5.75% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 276.30M shares valued at 4.81 million were bought and sold.

Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 03/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Qudian Inc. [QD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qudian Inc. [QD] sitting at +34.85 and its Gross Margin at +64.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80%. These measurements indicate that Qudian Inc. [QD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.80%. Its Return on Equity is 24.76, and its Return on Assets is 14.09. These metrics all suggest that Qudian Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Qudian Inc. [QD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Qudian Inc. [QD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.74 and P/E Ratio of 0.97. These metrics all suggest that Qudian Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Qudian Inc. [QD] earns $1,010,484 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44.

Qudian Inc. [QD] has 276.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $571.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.85 to 9.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.34. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Qudian Inc. [QD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Qudian Inc. [QD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.