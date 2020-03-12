State Street Corporation [NYSE: STT] stock went down by -4.48% or -2.54 points down from its previous closing price of $56.73. The stock reached $54.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, STT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -19.12% in the period of the last 7 days.

STT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $55.89, at one point touching $52.98. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $55.89. The 52-week high currently stands at $85.89 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -21.46% after the recent low of $48.62.

State Street Corporation [NYSE:STT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of State Street Corporation [STT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for State Street Corporation [STT] sitting at +22.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 51.00%. These measurements indicate that State Street Corporation [STT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 9.11, and its Return on Assets is 0.91. These metrics suggest that this State Street Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, State Street Corporation [STT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. State Street Corporation [STT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.15 and P/E Ratio of 9.41. These metrics all suggest that State Street Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.57.

State Street Corporation [STT] has 367.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.62 to 85.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 5.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is State Street Corporation [STT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of State Street Corporation [STT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.