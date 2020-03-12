Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $49.36 after TSM shares went down by -5.51% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.24.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] sitting at +34.88 and its Gross Margin at +43.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.30%. These measurements indicate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.10%. Its Return on Equity is 20.94, and its Return on Assets is 15.86. These metrics all suggest that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.61 and P/E Ratio of 22.90. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.25 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has 5.08B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $265.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.18 to 60.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 3.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.