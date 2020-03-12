The Gap, Inc. [GPS] took an upward turn with a change of -12.68%, trading at the price of $9.58 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.94 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Gap, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.17M shares for that time period. GPS monthly volatility recorded 5.59%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.99%. PS value for GPS stocks is 0.25 with PB recorded at 1.13.

The Gap, Inc. [NYSE:GPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.97.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Gap, Inc. [GPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Gap, Inc. [GPS] sitting at +8.00 and its Gross Margin at +38.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.40%. Its Return on Equity is 29.95, and its Return on Assets is 12.51. These metrics all suggest that The Gap, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Gap, Inc. [GPS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. The Gap, Inc. [GPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.02 and P/E Ratio of 4.50. These metrics all suggest that The Gap, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Gap, Inc. [GPS] earns $122,815 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 51.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Gap, Inc. [GPS] has 378.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.93 to 27.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -12.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 7.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Gap, Inc. [GPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Gap, Inc. [GPS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.