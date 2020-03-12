The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE: PNC] stock went down by -5.65% or -6.1 points down from its previous closing price of $108.04. The stock reached $101.94 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PNC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -21.22% in the period of the last 7 days.

PNC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $106.08, at one point touching $100.125. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $106.08. The 52-week high currently stands at $161.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -20.18% after the recent low of $97.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:PNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $108.04.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] sitting at +30.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.10%. These measurements indicate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Equity is 11.02, and its Return on Assets is 1.34. These metrics suggest that this The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.51 and P/E Ratio of 8.95. These metrics all suggest that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has 452.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 97.55 to 161.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 7.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.