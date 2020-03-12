The share price of The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] inclined by $58.18, presently trading at $52.61. The company’s shares saw 3.63% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $50.76 recorded on 03/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SO fall by -21.86% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -21.38% compared to -14.77 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -14.99%, while additionally gaining 12.58% during the last 12 months. The Southern Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $67.47. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.86% increase from the current trading price.

The Southern Company [NYSE:SO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.18.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Southern Company [SO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Southern Company [SO] sitting at +24.30 and its Gross Margin at +30.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.10%. These measurements indicate that The Southern Company [SO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.00, and its Return on Assets is 4.04. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.64. The Southern Company [SO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.61 and P/E Ratio of 11.69. These metrics all suggest that The Southern Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 0.78. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Southern Company [SO] has 1.07B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $61.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.76 to 71.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 5.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.61. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Southern Company [SO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Southern Company [SO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.