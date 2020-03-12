The Williams Companies, Inc. [NYSE: WMB] shares went lower by -1.66% from its previous closing of $16.29, now trading at the price of $16.02, also adding -0.27 points. Is WMB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 24.86 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WMB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.21B float and a -17.51% run over in the last seven days. WMB share price has been hovering between $29.55 and $13.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Williams Companies, Inc. [NYSE:WMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Williams Companies, Inc. [WMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Williams Companies, Inc. [WMB] sitting at +29.02 and its Gross Margin at +35.75, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 6.17, and its Return on Assets is 1.84. These metrics suggest that this The Williams Companies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. [WMB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.80 and P/E Ratio of 22.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.37 and its Current Ratio is 0.40. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Williams Companies, Inc. [WMB] has 1.29B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.17 to 29.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 10.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Williams Companies, Inc. [WMB] a Reliable Buy?

The Williams Companies, Inc. [WMB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.