Transocean Ltd. [RIG] took an upward turn with a change of 1.10%, trading at the price of $1.38 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 21.35 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Transocean Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 21.09M shares for that time period. RIG monthly volatility recorded 11.15%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.23%. PS value for RIG stocks is 0.33 with PB recorded at 0.07.

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Transocean Ltd. [RIG] sitting at -3.05 and its Gross Margin at +2.84, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.80%. Its Return on Equity is -10.05, and its Return on Assets is -5.04. These metrics suggest that this Transocean Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.92. Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.38.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.83 and its Current Ratio is 2.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has 753.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.36 to 9.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 20.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Transocean Ltd. [RIG] a Reliable Buy?

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.