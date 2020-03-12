Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $25.91 after TCOM shares went down by -5.97% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] sitting at +8.41 and its Gross Margin at +79.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 1.31, and its Return on Assets is 0.65. These metrics suggest that this Trip.com Group Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.28 and P/E Ratio of 30.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] earns $103,761 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has 561.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.85 to 46.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] a Reliable Buy?

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.