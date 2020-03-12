VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] shares went lower by -11.99% from its previous closing of $1.71, now trading at the price of $1.50, also adding -0.21 points. Is VEON stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.02 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VEON shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.76B float and a -25.25% run over in the last seven days. VEON share price has been hovering between $3.28 and $1.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VEON Ltd. [VEON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VEON Ltd. [VEON] sitting at +20.52 and its Gross Margin at +53.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.10%. Its Return on Equity is 25.42, and its Return on Assets is 4.13. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VEON financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.40 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] has 1.88B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.52 to 3.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 11.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is VEON Ltd. [VEON] a Reliable Buy?

VEON Ltd. [VEON] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.