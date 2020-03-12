Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] opened at $29.89 and closed at $30.65 a share within trading session on 03/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.28% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $29.95.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] had 4.9 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.32%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.26%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $28.73 during that period and IRM managed to take a rebound to $36.65 in the last 52 weeks.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.65.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] sitting at +8.28 and its Gross Margin at +52.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Equity is 15.97, and its Return on Assets is 2.08. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IRM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 725.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 683.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.48 and P/E Ratio of 32.22. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] earns $159,349 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has 290.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.73 to 36.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 4.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.