Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] took an upward turn with a change of -6.30%, trading at the price of $32.85 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.76 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pinduoduo Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.62M shares for that time period. PDD monthly volatility recorded 4.47%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.70%. PS value for PDD stocks is 11.11 with PB recorded at 10.92.

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.06.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] sitting at -82.32 and its Gross Margin at +77.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -111.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.40%. Its Return on Equity is -105.52, and its Return on Assets is -37.05. These metrics suggest that this Pinduoduo Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.71. Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.19.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] earns $538,356 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.66 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has 1.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.46 to 45.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.