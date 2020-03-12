PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] opened at $29.57 and closed at $29.83 a share within trading session on 03/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.94% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $29.25.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] had 8.76 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.58M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.21%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $28.51 during that period and PPL managed to take a rebound to $36.83 in the last 52 weeks.

PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PPL Corporation [PPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPL Corporation [PPL] sitting at +36.56 and its Gross Margin at +40.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50%. These measurements indicate that PPL Corporation [PPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 14.16, and its Return on Assets is 3.92. These metrics suggest that this PPL Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PPL Corporation [PPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 159.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.89 and P/E Ratio of 12.32. These metrics all suggest that PPL Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 0.56. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PPL Corporation [PPL] has 771.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.51 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 4.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPL Corporation [PPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPL Corporation [PPL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.