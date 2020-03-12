Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] took an upward turn with a change of -5.44%, trading at the price of $11.12 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have an average trading volume of 7.90M shares for that time period. TME monthly volatility recorded 3.34%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.69%. PS value for TME stocks is 5.90 with PB recorded at 3.21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.76.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] sitting at +17.41 and its Gross Margin at +37.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 5.83, and its Return on Assets is 4.99. These metrics suggest that this Tencent Music Entertainment Group does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.53 and P/E Ratio of 63.46. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] earns $943,479 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.19 and its Current Ratio is 3.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has 1.70B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.27 to 19.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] a Reliable Buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.