WPX Energy, Inc.[WPX] stock saw a move by -14.06% on Thursday, touching 25.91 million. Based on the recent volume, WPX Energy, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WPX shares recorded 501.06M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] stock could reach median target price of $16.00.

WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] stock additionally went down by -54.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -67.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WPX stock is set at -68.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by -64.78% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WPX shares showcased -66.18% decrease. WPX saw -75.66% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.10% compared to high within the same period of time.

WPX Energy, Inc. [NYSE:WPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.34.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] sitting at +13.01 and its Gross Margin at +28.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20%. These measurements indicate that WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.40%. Its Return on Equity is 5.85, and its Return on Assets is 2.88. These metrics suggest that this WPX Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47. WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 6.21. These metrics all suggest that WPX Energy, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.67 and its Current Ratio is 0.72. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] has 501.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.08 to 15.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.36, which indicates that it is 21.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.50. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] a Reliable Buy?

WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.