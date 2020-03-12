The share price of Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] inclined by $3.62, presently trading at $3.26. The company’s shares saw 83.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.78 recorded on 03/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AUY fall by -25.06% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -25.57% compared to -1.09 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.65%, while additionally gaining 34.57% during the last 12 months. Yamana Gold Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.6% increase from the current trading price.

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.62.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] sitting at +13.93 and its Gross Margin at +20.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.50, and its Return on Assets is 2.97. These metrics suggest that this Yamana Gold Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.10. Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.16 and P/E Ratio of 13.74. These metrics all suggest that Yamana Gold Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.98. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has 975.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.78 to 4.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 9.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.