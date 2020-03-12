Zillow Group, Inc.[Z] stock saw a move by -8.59% on Thursday, touching 4.58 million. Based on the recent volume, Zillow Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of Z shares recorded 142.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] stock could reach median target price of $60.00.

Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] stock additionally went down by -23.52% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.76% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of Z stock is set at 4.35% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.74% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, Z shares showcased 27.00% increase. Z saw -37.78% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 45.76% compared to high within the same period of time.

Zillow Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:Z]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.39.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group, Inc. [Z]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] sitting at -9.00 and its Gross Margin at +44.24.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -75.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77. Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.80.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.90 and its Current Ratio is 3.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] has 142.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.47 to 66.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. [Z], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.