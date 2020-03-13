ADMA Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] dipped by -8.68% on the last trading session, reaching $2.00 price per share at the time. ADMA Biologics, Inc. represents 92.41M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $202.38M with the latest information.

The ADMA Biologics, Inc. traded at the price of $2.00 with 1.45 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADMA shares recorded 1.67M.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.19.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] sitting at -331.99 and its Gross Margin at -153.39.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 223.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 223.54.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] earns $53,413 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.69 and its Current Ratio is 4.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has 92.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $202.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.76 to 6.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.84, which indicates that it is 19.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] a Reliable Buy?

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.