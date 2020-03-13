The share price of Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] inclined by $315.23, presently trading at $285.00. The company’s shares saw 13.08% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $252.03 recorded on 03/12/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ADBE fall by -18.81% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -17.19% compared to -66.03 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -22.82%, while additionally gaining 7.80% during the last 12 months. Adobe Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $360.46. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 75.46% increase from the current trading price.

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $315.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] sitting at +29.00 and its Gross Margin at +83.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40%. These measurements indicate that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.60%. Its Return on Equity is 29.67, and its Return on Assets is 14.58. These metrics all suggest that Adobe Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.41 and P/E Ratio of 47.44. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] earns $491,801 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.77 and its Current Ratio is 0.77. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has 503.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $143.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.03 to 386.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 6.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adobe Inc. [ADBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. [ADBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.