AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.[AMC] stock saw a move by -20.05% on Thursday, touching 8.04 million. Based on the recent volume, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AMC shares recorded 113.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] stock additionally went down by -40.85% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -58.07% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AMC stock is set at -79.83% by far, with shares price recording returns by -64.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AMC shares showcased -75.21% decrease. AMC saw -82.95% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -18.26% compared to high within the same period of time.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:AMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.64.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] sitting at +4.31 and its Gross Margin at +24.80, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is -11.42, and its Return on Assets is -1.29. These metrics suggest that this AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.30.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.33 and its Current Ratio is 0.35. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] has 113.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $329.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.56 to 17.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -18.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 13.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.48. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] a Reliable Buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.