Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $90.01 after ADI shares went down by -4.66% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Analog Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.41.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] sitting at +30.02 and its Gross Margin at +59.81.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 11.98, and its Return on Assets is 6.50. These metrics suggest that this Analog Devices, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.10 and P/E Ratio of 27.77. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] earns $365,309 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] has 374.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.96 to 127.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 6.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] a Reliable Buy?

Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.