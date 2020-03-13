Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [ADP] saw a change by -11.98% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $130.28. The company is holding 435.88M shares with keeping 431.07M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -10.58% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -28.54% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -28.54%, trading +3.51% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 435.88M shares valued at 5.49 million were bought and sold.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $148.01.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [ADP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [ADP] sitting at +21.20 and its Gross Margin at +46.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00%. These measurements indicate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [ADP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.20%. Its Return on Equity is 51.76, and its Return on Assets is 5.81. These metrics all suggest that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [ADP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [ADP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.91 and P/E Ratio of 23.01. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [ADP] earns $244,400 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.05 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [ADP] has 435.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $56.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 145.69 to 182.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -10.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 6.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [ADP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [ADP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.