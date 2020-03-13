BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[BCRX] stock saw a move by -22.01% on Thursday, touching 6.78 million. Based on the recent volume, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BCRX shares recorded 143.55M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [BCRX] stock additionally went down by -47.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -30.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BCRX stock is set at -75.43% by far, with shares price recording returns by -29.62% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BCRX shares showcased -38.60% decrease. BCRX saw -78.19% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 46.38% compared to high within the same period of time.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.59.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [BCRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [BCRX] sitting at -203.66 and its Gross Margin at +91.60.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -86.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.90%. Its Return on Equity is -248.94, and its Return on Assets is -67.61. These metrics suggest that this BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.57.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [BCRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.90.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.30.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [BCRX] has 143.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $289.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.38 to 9.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 30.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [BCRX] a Reliable Buy?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [BCRX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.