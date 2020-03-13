Boxlight Corporation[BOXL] stock saw a move by 6.52% on Thursday, touching 1.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Boxlight Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BOXL shares recorded 12.13M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] stock additionally went down by -46.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -58.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BOXL stock is set at -82.10% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BOXL shares showcased -79.56% decrease. BOXL saw -89.25% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.36% compared to high within the same period of time.

Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ:BOXL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] sitting at -18.49 and its Gross Margin at +20.51, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -66.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -62.10%. Its Return on Equity is -84.35, and its Return on Assets is -34.41. These metrics suggest that this Boxlight Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] earns $700,764 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.81. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.38 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] has 12.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.44 to 4.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.16. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] a Reliable Buy?

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.