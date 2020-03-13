Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] opened at $226.99 and closed at $245.97 a share within trading session on 03/12/20. That means that the stock dropped by -11.05% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $218.78.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] had 6.37 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.77M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $242.49 during that period and AVGO managed to take a rebound to $331.58 in the last 52 weeks.

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $245.97.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] sitting at +19.16 and its Gross Margin at +47.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90%. These measurements indicate that Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.60, and its Return on Assets is 4.65. These metrics suggest that this Broadcom Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 120.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.82 and P/E Ratio of 36.14. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] earns $1,189,316 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.31 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has 406.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $88.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 242.49 to 331.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -9.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 7.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.20. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.