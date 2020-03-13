Chubb Limited[CB] stock saw a move by -2.63% on Thursday, touching 1.62 million. Based on the recent volume, Chubb Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CB shares recorded 452.13M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Chubb Limited [CB] stock additionally went down by -21.52% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -28.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CB stock is set at -13.22% by far, with shares price recording returns by -23.68% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CB shares showcased -26.92% decrease. CB saw -32.23% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -2.47% compared to high within the same period of time.

Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chubb Limited [CB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chubb Limited [CB] sitting at +15.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00%. These measurements indicate that Chubb Limited [CB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 8.43, and its Return on Assets is 2.58. These metrics suggest that this Chubb Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chubb Limited [CB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Chubb Limited [CB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.24 and P/E Ratio of 11.71. These metrics all suggest that Chubb Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.43.

Chubb Limited [CB] has 452.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.55 to 167.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 6.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chubb Limited [CB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chubb Limited [CB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.