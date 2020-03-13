Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] dipped by -8.62% on the last trading session, reaching $15.15 price per share at the time. Cimarex Energy Co. represents 120.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.83B with the latest information.

The Cimarex Energy Co. traded at the price of $15.15 with 5.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of XEC shares recorded 2.65M.

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.58.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] sitting at +25.37 and its Gross Margin at +36.85, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -3.61, and its Return on Assets is -1.91. These metrics suggest that this Cimarex Energy Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35. Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has 120.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.01 to 72.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 17.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] a Reliable Buy?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.