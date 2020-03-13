CNX Midstream Partners LP[CNXM] stock saw a move by -4.58% on Thursday, touching 1.58 million. Based on the recent volume, CNX Midstream Partners LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CNXM shares recorded 96.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] stock could reach median target price of $16.00.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] stock additionally went down by -18.85% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -37.32% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CNXM stock is set at -40.80% by far, with shares price recording returns by -40.08% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CNXM shares showcased -37.81% decrease. CNXM saw -50.15% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.30% compared to high within the same period of time.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:CNXM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.85.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] sitting at +69.60 and its Gross Margin at +76.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 50.90%. These measurements indicate that CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 44.39, and its Return on Assets is 14.41. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 185.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 185.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.84 and P/E Ratio of 3.46. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.43 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has 96.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $852.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.52 to 16.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 16.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.78. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.