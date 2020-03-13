DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [NYSE: DKS] opened at $28.95 and closed at $27.00 a share within trading session on 03/12/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.15% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [NYSE: DKS] had 1.58 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.79M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $25.77 during that period and DKS managed to take a rebound to $49.80 in the last 52 weeks.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [NYSE:DKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.00.

Fundamental Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] sitting at +5.39 and its Gross Margin at +28.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.64, and its Return on Assets is 7.62. These metrics all suggest that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.89 and P/E Ratio of 7.42. These metrics all suggest that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] earns $207,287 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 155.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] has 85.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.77 to 49.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 12.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.04. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] a Reliable Buy?

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.