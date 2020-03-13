The share price of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: DLR] inclined by $137.00, presently trading at $128.37. The company’s shares saw 15.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $110.84 recorded on 03/12/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DLR fall by -1.16% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.11% compared to -1.50 of all time high it touched on 03/11/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.27%, while additionally gaining 10.69% during the last 12 months. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $136.41. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.04% increase from the current trading price.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:DLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $137.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] sitting at +7.74 and its Gross Margin at +26.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40%. These measurements indicate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 5.87, and its Return on Assets is 2.48. These metrics suggest that this Digital Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 128.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.57 and P/E Ratio of 54.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has 211.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.84 to 138.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 6.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.