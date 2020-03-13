Dollar Tree, Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] shares went lower by -15.92% from its previous closing of $83.67, now trading at the price of $70.35, also adding -13.32 points. Is DLTR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DLTR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 233.23M float and a -9.80% run over in the last seven days. DLTR share price has been hovering between $119.71 and $75.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Dollar Tree, Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] sitting at +6.67 and its Gross Margin at +29.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.90, and its Return on Assets is 4.98. These metrics suggest that this Dollar Tree, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.21 and its Current Ratio is 1.20. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] has 236.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.12 to 119.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.42, which indicates that it is 9.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] a Reliable Buy?

Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.