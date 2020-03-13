Dow Inc. [DOW] took an upward turn with a change of -15.43%, trading at the price of $23.67 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 18.13 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dow Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.05M shares for that time period. DOW monthly volatility recorded 5.59%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.78%. PS value for DOW stocks is 0.42 with PB recorded at 1.30.

Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.99.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dow Inc. [DOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dow Inc. [DOW] sitting at +8.38 and its Gross Margin at +13.87, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.40%. Its Return on Equity is -8.90, and its Return on Assets is -2.61. These metrics suggest that this Dow Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dow Inc. [DOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 130.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.85.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dow Inc. [DOW] earns $1,176,740 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dow Inc. [DOW] has 764.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.85 to 60.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -15.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.07. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dow Inc. [DOW] a Reliable Buy?

Dow Inc. [DOW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.