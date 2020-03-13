Enservco Corporation [ENSV] saw a change by 11.79% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.11. The company is holding 58.45M shares with keeping 46.70M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -84.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -59.04%, trading +27.44% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 58.45M shares valued at 1.6 million were bought and sold.

Enservco Corporation [NYSE:ENSV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 03/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] sitting at -3.72 and its Gross Margin at +7.42, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.30%. Its Return on Equity is -78.23, and its Return on Assets is -10.76. These metrics suggest that this Enservco Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 870.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 782.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] earns $203,113 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.75 and its Current Ratio is 1.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has 58.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 0.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 14.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enservco Corporation [ENSV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enservco Corporation [ENSV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.