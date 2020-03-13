EPR Properties [NYSE: EPR] shares went higher by 0.92% from its previous closing of $28.29, now trading at the price of $28.55, also adding 0.26 points. Is EPR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.62 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EPR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 77.54M float and a -49.69% run over in the last seven days. EPR share price has been hovering between $80.75 and $27.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of EPR Properties [EPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EPR Properties [EPR] sitting at +28.76 and its Gross Margin at +66.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30%. These measurements indicate that EPR Properties [EPR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.27, and its Return on Assets is 2.43. These metrics suggest that this EPR Properties does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.48. EPR Properties [EPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.33 and P/E Ratio of 12.50. These metrics all suggest that EPR Properties is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

EPR Properties [EPR] has 78.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.01 to 80.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 15.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 8.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is EPR Properties [EPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EPR Properties [EPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.