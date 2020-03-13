Five Below, Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] stock went down by -3.69% or -2.66 points down from its previous closing price of $72.02. The stock reached $69.36 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FIVE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -25.70% in the period of the last 7 days.

FIVE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $88.20, at one point touching $72.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $88.20. The 52-week high currently stands at $148.21 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -38.40% after the recent low of $72.01.

Five Below, Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.02.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Five Below, Inc. [FIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] sitting at +12.42 and its Gross Margin at +33.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.60%. Its Return on Equity is 27.88, and its Return on Assets is 17.49. These metrics all suggest that Five Below, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.39. Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.08 and P/E Ratio of 25.38. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] earns $112,199 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.57 and its Current Ratio is 2.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] has 54.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.01 to 148.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 9.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.02. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.