The share price of Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONK] inclined by $28.61, presently trading at $25.54. The company’s shares saw -8.98% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $28.06 recorded on 03/12/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FWONK fall by -27.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -28.56% compared to -9.85 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -46.32%, while additionally dropping -26.61% during the last 12 months. Formula One Group is said to have a 12-month price target set at $49.83. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 24.29% increase from the current trading price.

Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Formula One Group [FWONK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Formula One Group [FWONK] sitting at -6.02 and its Gross Margin at +5.15.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Formula One Group [FWONK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Formula One Group [FWONK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Formula One Group [FWONK] earns $401,098 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Formula One Group [FWONK] has 203.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.06 to 48.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -8.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Formula One Group [FWONK] a Reliable Buy?

Formula One Group [FWONK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.