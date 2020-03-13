Heat Biologics, Inc.[HTBX] stock saw a move by -14.43% on Thursday, touching 11.19 million. Based on the recent volume, Heat Biologics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HTBX shares recorded 77.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] stock could reach median target price of $3.50.

Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] stock additionally went down by -38.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 145.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HTBX stock is set at -51.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by 24.87% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HTBX shares showcased 9.73% increase. HTBX saw -54.96% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 207.18% compared to high within the same period of time.

Heat Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.70.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] sitting at -301.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.00%. Its Return on Equity is -83.56, and its Return on Assets is -38.91. These metrics suggest that this Heat Biologics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -3.65. Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] earns $193,128 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 267.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.89 and its Current Ratio is 5.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] has 77.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 207.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 35.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.