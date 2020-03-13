Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] shares went higher by 0.22% from its previous closing of $40.08, now trading at the price of $40.17, also adding 0.09 points. Is HRL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.55 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HRL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 279.50M float and a -8.46% run over in the last seven days. HRL share price has been hovering between $48.86 and $37.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.08.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] sitting at +12.32 and its Gross Margin at +19.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.99, and its Return on Assets is 11.74. These metrics all suggest that Hormel Foods Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 64.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.97 and P/E Ratio of 22.27. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] earns $505,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 2.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has 535.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.00 to 48.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.11, which indicates that it is 4.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.