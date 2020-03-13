Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] took an upward turn with a change of 1.31%, trading at the price of $0.11 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.46 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Houston American Energy Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 4.98M shares for that time period. HUSA monthly volatility recorded 8.10%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.95%. PS value for HUSA stocks is 6.08 with PB recorded at 0.98.

Houston American Energy Corp. [NYSE:HUSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] sitting at -14.34 and its Gross Margin at +46.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -79.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.40%. Its Return on Equity is -3.35, and its Return on Assets is -3.27. These metrics suggest that this Houston American Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 413.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.90. Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.79.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] earns $1,178,330 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 15.27 and its Current Ratio is 15.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has 67.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 0.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 11.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.99. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] a Reliable Buy?

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.