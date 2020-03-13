Two Harbors Investment Corp.[TWO] stock saw a move by -22.59% on Thursday, touching 8.73 million. Based on the recent volume, Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TWO shares recorded 282.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock could reach median target price of $15.50.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock additionally went down by -33.98% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -38.86% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TWO stock is set at -34.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by -37.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TWO shares showcased -31.23% decrease. TWO saw -41.64% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -21.78% compared to high within the same period of time.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.95.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at +17.10 and its Gross Margin at +92.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20%. These measurements indicate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.90%. Its Return on Equity is 7.02, and its Return on Assets is 0.98. These metrics suggest that this Two Harbors Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 99.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 29.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.71 and P/E Ratio of 11.28. These metrics all suggest that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 282.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.82 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -21.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 8.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.