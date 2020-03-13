Vuzix Corporation[VUZI] stock saw a move by 14.71% on Thursday, touching 1.89 million. Based on the recent volume, Vuzix Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VUZI shares recorded 33.99M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] stock could reach median target price of $3.75.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] stock additionally went down by -3.92% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -33.90% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VUZI stock is set at -67.95% by far, with shares price recording returns by -51.05% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VUZI shares showcased -51.25% decrease. VUZI saw -73.16% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 34.21% compared to high within the same period of time.

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] sitting at -267.65 and its Gross Margin at +3.69.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -83.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -71.70%. Its Return on Equity is -84.40, and its Return on Assets is -70.60. These metrics suggest that this Vuzix Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.57. Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] earns $101,180 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.14 and its Current Ratio is 5.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has 33.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 5.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 18.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vuzix Corporation [VUZI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.