Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $8.93 after ISBC shares went up by 4.26% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ:ISBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.56.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] sitting at +26.22, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.80%. These measurements indicate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.70%. Its Return on Equity is 6.95, and its Return on Assets is 0.74. These metrics suggest that this Investors Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 229.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.11 and P/E Ratio of 11.99. These metrics all suggest that Investors Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.02.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has 252.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.51 to 12.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 6.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.68. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.