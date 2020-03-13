JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] dipped by -8.24% on the last trading session, reaching $88.05 price per share at the time. JPMorgan Chase & Co. represents 3.24B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $285.41B with the latest information.

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded at the price of $88.05 with 49.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JPM shares recorded 14.53M.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.96.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at +29.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.20%. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.30%. Its Return on Equity is 13.99, and its Return on Assets is 1.36. These metrics suggest that this JPMorgan Chase & Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.24B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $285.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.00 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 7.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.