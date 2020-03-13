The share price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ: LJPC] inclined by $3.81, presently trading at $3.90. The company’s shares saw 69.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.30 recorded on 03/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LJPC fall by -32.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -28.02% compared to -1.89 of all time high it touched on 03/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -56.11%, while additionally dropping -47.88% during the last 12 months. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.85% increase from the current trading price.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ:LJPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.81.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] sitting at -455.02 and its Gross Margin at +64.21.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 183.30%. Its Return on Assets is -69.24.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 116.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.88.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.87 and its Current Ratio is 3.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] has 28.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $108.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 13.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 11.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.