Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE: MMC] stock went down by -6.01% or -5.95 points down from its previous closing price of $98.95. The stock reached $93.00 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MMC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -12.73% in the period of the last 7 days.

MMC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $100.36, at one point touching $92.48. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $100.36. The 52-week high currently stands at $119.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 1.38% after the recent low of $90.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $98.95.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] sitting at +15.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 22.77, and its Return on Assets is 6.58. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 179.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 159.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.18 and P/E Ratio of 27.28. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has 508.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.59 to 119.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 5.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.77. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.